A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Secret files show alleged Iranian plans to sink ships using cyberattacks

Tehran is building bank of potential targets

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2021 at 3:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) – A cache of top-secret documents, allegedly written by Iranian intelligence, show Tehran is building a bank of potential targets for cyberattacks, Sky News reported on Monday.

The files, screenshots of which were published by the UK news outlet, show plans for attacks that could sink a cargo ship or blow up a fuel pump at a gas station.

They also include researched details about satellite communication devices used by the international shipping industry, as well as computer-based systems controlling the lights, heating and ventilation in smart homes.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hunter Biden snaps at critics of art dealings
Australia sets 80% vaccine target to open borders
Secret files show alleged Iranian plans to sink ships using cyberattacks
Lindt’s gold Easter bunny wrappers now a protected trademark
People with chronic pain may find it harder to regulate emotions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×