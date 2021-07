(FOX NEWS) – Three English siblings were struck by lightning Monday and captured the hellish-looking scene in a mind-blowing selfie photo.

The Jobsons — Rachel, Isobel and Andrew — escaped with just burns and a short hospital stay after being zapped while standing under a tree during a storm over East Molesey, they told the BBC.

The trio had stopped for a bathroom break while cycling to see their aunt when they first snapped a selfie of them smiling.

