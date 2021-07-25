Sheriff's helicopter swoops in on people trapped by floodwaters, camera catches daring rescue in first-person view

As floodwaters deluged parts of Arizona, a daring helicopter rescue Friday plucked two people from a mobile home that was caught in fast-moving water.

Monsoons struck Arizona last week, triggering severe flooding. Drivers who tried to make their way across flooded roads, despite advice to avoid driving, often became stranded.

Floodwaters rushed through streets in Flagstaff, Arizona after storms brought heavy rainfall. Weather warnings have been issued to locals residents to warn of more flooding and heavy downpour. pic.twitter.com/X8lHGS8yEK — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 19, 2021

On Friday, Daisy Mountain Fire and Rescue received a report of a mobile home that was caught in the flooding in New River.

The water was too high for any ground units to reach those trapped inside.

Authorities reported that water was pouring through the windows of the mobile home, and officials were afraid it would tip over, according to KNXV-TV.

That left one option -- an air rescue.

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helicopter flew to the partially submerged vehicle.

In a video released by the sheriff's office, which dramatically shows the extent of the waters rampaging through New River's streets, the helicopter closes in on a vehicle with two people sitting on it, only a few feet from the rapidly rising water.

We are here to provide #safety to our community but please be mindful of the dangers posed by moving water and entering flooded areas. Here’s a video of our MCSO aviation unit rescuing a driver after his vehicle got stuck in a wash. pic.twitter.com/tO3TL12tPw — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) July 24, 2021

"We are here to provide #safety to our community but please be mindful of the dangers posed by moving water and entering flooded areas. Here’s a video of our MCSO aviation unit rescuing a driver after his vehicle got stuck in a wash," the sheriff's office wrote in the message accompanying the video.

As the air current from the helicopter ripples the water below, the chopper closes in, and police pull first one occupant of the mobile home and then another to safety.

Police said that neither of the rescued individuals was injured. Despite that, the incident was a tragedy, as two family dogs were lost to the flood.

Officials hammered home their message that driving in a flood rarely ends well.

Please do not attempt to enter flooded areas even though you think your vehicle can handle it. Chances are it may not. — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) July 24, 2021

"Please do not attempt to enter flooded areas even though you think your vehicle can handle it. Chances are it may not," the sheriff's office tweeted.

"We ask that you please stay home, avoid dangerous roads, and wait until weather conditions improve," police also urged drivers.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.