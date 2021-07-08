A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Slit his throat for Palestine': Jewish man abused TWICE in an hour

Figures show huge rise in anti-Semitism across U.K.

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2021 at 10:19pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY MAIL) -- A Jewish man was abused twice in the space of an hour on London's public transport last night.

A man who wished to remain anonymous took to social media to say that his brother who he said is 'visibly' Jewish, was first 'attacked' while on the number 113 bus - which was headed to Oxford Circus - at around 11.30pm.

In an audio recording made by the man's brother, the thug was heard threatening to 'shank' him and 'slit his throat for Palestine'.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Slit his throat for Palestine': Jewish man abused TWICE in an hour
'The Chosen' ends 2nd season with 200 million online views
'Modern-day scalping'? Librarian gets to keep job after cutting biracial girl's hair
NEA allegedly scrubs pro-Critical Race Theory material from its site
Database created to track former Trump officials
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×