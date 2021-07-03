Social media giant unleashes accusations of extremism

Social media giant Facebook, which long has been active in efforts to reduce – even eliminate – conservative and Christian perspectives, has unleashed a new tool.

It's a series of messages sent directly to its platform users that make various accusations.

"Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?" one message this week said. "We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support."

A clickable button is labeled "Get support."

A report at RedState documented the claims being made by Facebook.

Another was: "Joan, you may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently. … Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment. You can take action now to protect yourself and others."

It offers "Get support from experts. Spot the signs, understand the dangers of extremism and hear from people who escaped violent groups."

Again, the clickable "Get support."

The report said, "The warning comes with a link to a 'support' group called Life After Hate. This group claims to help Americans leave their hateful ideology. And what might that hateful ideology be? If you haven't already guessed, here is the description on the site's 'About' page:"

It states, "Our Mission – Life After Hate is committed to helping people leave the violent far-right to connect with humanity and lead compassionate lives. Our Programs – Our primary goal is to interrupt violence committed in the name of ideological or religious beliefs. We do this through education, interventions, academic research, and outreach."

Hey has anyone had this message pop up

on their FB? My friend (who is not an ideologue but hosts lots of competing chatter) got this message twice. He’s very disturbed. pic.twitter.com/LjCMjCvZtS — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 1, 2021

RedState explained, "Is it crazy to believe that there are right-wing hate groups out there who pose some type of danger? No. What is crazy here is that 'extremism' is equated with 'right-wing extremism.' There seems to be no option or even descriptions for those 'concerned' about left-wing extremism. It’s almost as if it doesn’t exist."

The report added, "It appears that Facebook may be aiming these messages particularly toward people who are expressing opposition to Critical Race Theory or those who question election results and the nature of the riots on Capitol Hill in January of 2021."

So, it noted, "Dave Rubin chose to report Ilhan Omar, AOC and Rashida Tliab."

I just reported AOC, Omar and Tlaib. https://t.co/JTf5qTGIwi — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 1, 2021

