|
INTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
South Africa – 1st country built on Critical Race Theory – officially implodes

Specter of doom hangs over nation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2021 at 5:09pm
(REVOLVER) – After the jailing of Jacob Zuma, supporters of the former president took to the streets, ostensibly to protest but actually to simply plunder at will. The official death toll already runs into the dozens, but in a country as violent as South Africa (57 murders a day) the real toll will likely never be known for certain.

Rioters have plundered shops and entire shopping malls. When they run out out of normal goods, they steal livestock. When it’s too heavy to carry by hand, they bring a forklift.

The meltdown in South Africa isn’t a natural disaster or a random fluke. It’s a choice. South Africa was the first modern nation to be refounded on the anti-white principles of critical race theory, and now it is reaping the whirlwind of that choice.

Read the full story ›

