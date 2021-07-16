A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
South African president says social unrest was 'planned'

Violence recedes as military deployed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 16, 2021 at 5:26pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday the riotous looting that transformed parts of the country into a warzone was planned, and his "government would not allow anarchy, mayhem" to continue as 25,000 troops have begun to deploy.

"It is quite clear that all these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated, there were people who planned it and coordinated it," Ramaphosa said.

"We are going after them, we have identified a good number of them and, we will not allow anarchy and mayhem to just unfold in our country," he told reporters while touring the KwaZulu-Natal province, more specifically, the port city Durban, one of the worst-hit areas by unrest.

