A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 closes flat as Fed keeps easy policies, Alphabet and Boeing jump

Fed chairman: 'We have some ground to cover on the labor market side'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2021 at 4:32pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 closed near the flatline on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said substantial economic improvement is needed for the central bank to start dialing back its easy-money policies.

The broad equity benchmark erased earlier losses and ended the session little changed at 4,400.64. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7% to 14,762.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 128.12 points, or 0.4%, to 34,930.27. The major averages pulled back from their records in the previous session, snapping a five-day winning streak.

Google-parent Alphabet popped more than 3% after the tech giant posted quarterly results, registering a 69% jump in advertising revenue. Boeing shares climbed 4.2% after the manufacturer posted its first profit since the third quarter of 2019 thanks to a rebound in aircraft deliveries.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Congressman proposes to kill 2,378 pet projects in new budget
Biden will require federal workers to get COVID vaccine or submit to testing
Watch: Fans puzzled after viral video of Judo star's bizarre Olympic ritual
S&P 500 closes flat as Fed keeps easy policies, Alphabet and Boeing jump
CNN's Don Lemon defends 'propaganda host' Tucker Carlson in public confrontation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×