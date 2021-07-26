A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
S&P 500 ekes out another record as investors gear up for big earnings

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla rise 2.2%

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2021 at 4:53pm
(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 reached another record high on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings reports from technology’s heaviest hitters.

The broad equity benchmark rose 0.2% to a fresh record close of 4,422.30, extending its winning streak to five days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 82.76 points, or 0.2%, to an all-time high of 35,144.31, also rising for a fifth straight day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed slightly higher at 14,840.71, hitting a new high.

One of the busiest weeks of earnings reports is on deck, with Tesla kicking it off after the closing bell. Last week, CEO Elon Musk said the automaker would likely start accepting bitcoin for vehicle purchases again. Shares of the electric vehicle maker rose 2.2% Monday.

