S&P 500 rises to new record as Big Tech stocks gain

Dow Jones Industrial Average jumps about 70 points

Published July 7, 2021 at 4:04pm
Published July 7, 2021 at 4:04pm
(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose to a fresh record on Wednesday as investors poured back into trusty mega-cap technology stocks.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.35% to a new intraday high after the index ended a seven-day winning streak in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 70 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1% after hitting a fresh record shortly after the open.

With rates falling and Wall Street fretting about a peak in economic growth, investors have rediscovered their old Big Tech favorites. Apple and Amazon are both up more than 10% over the past month, far outpacing the S&P 500′s 2.8% return.

