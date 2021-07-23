Starbucks manager quits over woke culture that led to bullying, division

(THE THINKING CONSERVATIVE) – Amanda Wannagat was an exemplary Starbucks store manager.

Wannagat had repeatedly received accolades from the global coffee shop chain for her performance. New store managers would get sent to her store in Salt Lake City to learn how to do the job properly.

Despite solid career prospects and reasonable pay that supported her three children, she quit her job in June due to a toxic work environment that, she said, was the result of political indoctrination masked as “anti-racism” and other employee trainings. “I felt like I was in a cult and I was drinking the Kool-Aid,” Wannagat told The Epoch Times via email.

