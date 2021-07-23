A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Starbucks manager quits over woke culture that led to bullying, division

Says company's 'anti-racist' indoctrination led to choice between 'my morals, my values, my beliefs – or my job'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2021 at 4:04pm
(THE THINKING CONSERVATIVE) – Amanda Wannagat was an exemplary Starbucks store manager.

Wannagat had repeatedly received accolades from the global coffee shop chain for her performance. New store managers would get sent to her store in Salt Lake City to learn how to do the job properly.

Despite solid career prospects and reasonable pay that supported her three children, she quit her job in June due to a toxic work environment that, she said, was the result of political indoctrination masked as “anti-racism” and other employee trainings. “I felt like I was in a cult and I was drinking the Kool-Aid,” Wannagat told The Epoch Times via email.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







