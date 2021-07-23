State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead.

NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.

The broadcaster said those "breakthrough" cases, "where fully vaccinated individuals test positive for coronavirus" have been "rare" so far.

"As of July 17, a total of 5,166 breakthrough cases had been reported to the state DPH. Of those, 272 people were hospitalized and survived. Of the 80 people who died, 23 died without being hospitalized; 57 died following a hospital stay," the report revealed.

It continued to advocate for vaccinations, reporting, "Health officials insist vaccine confidence should not be shaken, and say these numbers should be put into perspective."

"Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron says since people have started rolling up their sleeves for COVID vaccines, the Boston hospital has only seen two patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in those who were fully vaccinated. Neither died," the report explained.

"What hasn't changed is that the vaccine is preventing severe disease and death," Doron told the broadcaster.

Michael Curry, of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, said, "We need businesses to urge people to get vaccinated. I think businesses have to make a judgement call and decide where necessary to have a mask on when people come in. I know we're not in a state of emergency where we once were, but we may need to get back to those strategies. Quite frankly, it saves lives."

The Western Journal had reported only a month ago that the Massachusetts number of breakthrough cases at that time was 4,000.

At the time, the report said, "The development -- and others -- raises further suspicions surrounding the fledgling vaccines, including the most important: If you can still contract COVID-19, why get vaccinated?"

"We’re learning that many of the breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or they’re very mild and brief in duration," Davidson Hamer, an infectious diseases specialist at Boston University, told The Boston Herald at the time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said then that the vaccines are expected to prevent "most" people from getting COVID.

"Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people," the CDC said.

All of the vaccines that have been in use in America are considered experimental.

