(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks climbed higher on Wednesday as equities continued their rebound from a one-day rout to start the week.

Better-than-expected earnings reports from Dow members Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson added to the bullish sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286.01 points, or 0.83%, to 34,798. It’s sitting less than 1% away from a record. The S&P 500 gained 0.82% to 4,358.65. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.92% to 14,631.95.

