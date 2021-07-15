Students confused to see 'controversial' American flag flown by Cuban protesters

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Cuban protesters have been seen flying the American flag as a symbol of freedom and democracy over the past couple of days. But do young Americans think the flag represents the same thing? Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson talked with students in front of the United States Capitol about the American flag and what it means to them.

“Shame,” one student said. “I felt like if I had the American flag and was associated with the American identity, I would be associated with a lot of bigotry, racism and sexism.” Another student said, “It’s a symbol of hurt.”

When asked if the American flag represents freedom, the majority of students said no.

