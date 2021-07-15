Stunning report: Vote recount in 1 county had 60% error rate

There were 100 lawsuits over the vote count for the 2020 presidential election, and essentially none was considered on merits as court after court cited technicalities in letting stand the suspicion results of Joe Biden's victory.

But now investigations and audits may be showing what actually happened, and whether, in fact, Biden was elected.

The Gateway Pundit has posted an announcement from VoterGA which is charging that evidence "from public records" has revealed Fulton County's hand count audit was "riddled with massive errors and provable fraud."

The allegations arise from VoterGA's review of images of mail-in ballots that a judge ordered the county to make available.

"The team's analysis revealed that 923 of 1439 mail-in ballot batch files contained votes incorrectly reported in Fulton's official November 3rd 2020 results," the report said. "These inaccuracies are due to discrepancies in votes for Donald Trump, Joe Biden and total votes cast compared to their reported audit totals for respective batches. Thus, the error reporting rate in Fulton's hand count audit is a whopping 60%."

Such discrepancies are significant, as Biden's victory is based on victories in six swing states, including Georgia. And in those swing states, Biden's margin of victory numbered in the few thousands.

VoterGA reported, "One type of error discovered involved duplicate results reporting for batches of ballots. The team found at least 36 batches of mail-in ballots with 4,255 total extra votes were redundantly added into Fulton Co. audit results for the November election. These illicit votes include 3,390 extra votes for Joe Biden, 865 extra votes for Donald Trump and 43 extra votes for Jo Jorgenson."

Then, too, the tea "found 7 falsified audit tall sheets containing fabricated vote totals for their respective batches. For example, a batch containing 59 actual ballot images for Joe Biden, 42 for Donald Trump and 1 for Joe Jorgenson was reported as 100 for Biden and 0 for Trump."

And VoterGA explained the county still has declined to provide drop box transfer forms for thousands of ballots that provide chain of custody proof.

The organization said it is using the new information in an amended complaint that targets fraud in the 2020 election results.

The Gateway Pundit noted President Trump's reaction: "The news coming out of Georgia is beyond incredible. The hand recount in Fulton County was a total fraud! They stuffed the ballot box—and got caught. We will lose our country if this is allowed to stand."

