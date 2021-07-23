A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Superbug' fungus spreading in D.C., Dallas healthcare facilities

Sickening hundreds across the country

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2021 at 3:21pm
(LEGAL INSURRECTION) – In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the first cases of a drug-resistant and potentially fatal fungal infection have occurred within the United States.

The fungus, Candida auris (C. auris), is known to occur in health care settings such as hospitals and nursing homes. Then, in the spring of 2019, the CDC warned of the ‘superbug’ fungus sickening hundreds across the country.

The agency said the fungus is spreading in two of the nation’s top cities: Washington, D.C., and Dallas, Texas.

Read the full story ›

