Supreme Court deals massive blow to Dems' lawsuits againt election integrity laws

(TRENDING POLITICS) – The U.S. Supreme Court has dealt a major blow to the Democrats’ hopes of thwarting election integrity laws in states ahead of the 2022 election. The highest court in the land ruled 6-3 to uphold Arizona’s laws, which essentially return the state’s election laws to the norm before the 2020 pandemic. Arizona’s new election laws regulate where provisional ballots can be cast and bans ballot harvesting.

“The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two Arizona voting restrictions that a lower court had said discriminated against minority voters, a ruling that suggests that it will be harder to successfully challenge a spate of new laws passed by state legislatures in the aftermath of the 2020 election,” the Washington Post reported.

“Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote the opinion in the 6-to-3 ruling, with the court’s conservative majority in charge,” the report continued. “The court’s liberals joined an opinion by Justice Elena Kagan protesting that the decision weakens the shield provided by the Voting Rights Act (VRA), first passed in 1965 to forbid laws that result in discrimination based on race.”

