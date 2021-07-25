A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Sure as hell not about science': Fauci says new mask mandates 'under active consideration'

Doctor's comments ignite firestorm

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2021 at 7:40pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN Saturday that bringing back mask mandates is "under active consideration," and that he is "part of the discussion" around the decision.

Fauci was questioned by CNN anchor Jake Tapper on whether he was part of conversations with top health officials on whether to impose a nationwide mask mandate for vaccinated Americans, and whether he thinks masks should be brought back.

Fauci said implementing mask mandates is "under active consideration," and that he is "part of the discussion," but did not say whether or not he supported mask mandates.

