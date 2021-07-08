Systemic anti-Semitism of woke culture, leftism

(THE LID) – The far left has been injecting Antisemitism into the American political discourse since the early 1970s when leftist African American leaders such as Jesse Jackson, Andrew Young, Louis Farrakhan, and the beloved bigot, Al Sharpton, all went public with their Antisemitism. One would think that in today’s times of wokeism and cancel culture, the Jew-haters of the left would be exposed, shamed, and weeded out of the leftist movements. However, the opposite is happening. antisemitism of woke culture

According to Melissa Langsam Braunstein of the National Examiner, fighting Antisemitism can get you canceled. "Woke theology teaches that Jews are privileged oppressors. So, when Jews are literally assaulted on the streets by the Left’s political allies, the incidents become Rorschach tests. Many view Jews as victims, but the woke prefer to intimate that Jews must be the aggressors. As a general rule, leftists don’t blame victims unless they’re Jewish."

One thing you may have noticed with the rise of Anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. concurrent with the recent Israel-Hamas war is that Antisemitism is that in most cases liberals didn’t criticize anti-Semitic attacks without mentioning Islamophobia despite the fact that there was no actual link between the two.

