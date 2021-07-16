Taking on Big Tech? Biden is only making it worse!

I heard some funny news a few days ago: Joe Biden's plan for taking on Big Tech.

It's laughable, of course, but could he be stumbling onto something good? They say, "Even a broken clock is right twice a day." And this clock is surely broken.

But I don't buy it. He's continually coaching the Big Media and Big Tech to do their worst, so how can he suddenly "see the light"?

He can't. He must have a plan that would make matters worse – much worse!

Here's what Biden says he wants to do. Forgive me if I say it sounds too good to be true.

Biden issued an executive order with a slew of initiatives designed to increase the competitiveness of American small businesses while cracking down on anti-competitive business practices and reigning in Big Tech "platforms."

The "Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy," signed last Friday, notes that large corporations dominate in three-quarters of U.S. industries, citing statistics from a Swiss Finance Institute research paper.

"That lack of competition drives up prices for consumers," the administration wrote in a fact sheet distributed ahead of the signing. "As fewer large players have controlled more of the market, mark-ups – charges over cost – have tripled. Families are paying higher prices for necessities – things like prescription drugs, hearing aids and internet service."

Is it about the cost of internet service? Maybe. The devil's in the details, they say.

So what's Joe really up to?

We know he's not concerned about how American citizens are losing their God-given freedoms to make up their own mind about many things.

So just ignore it. His executive order is a diversion. Here's what Joe more recently says he's planning.

The Biden administration is actually pressuring Big Tech "to punish any COVID dissidents" guilty of spreading what they label as "misinformation."

The report cites Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and his new agenda in a report called "Confronting Health Misinformation."

In it, Murthy demands that technology companies "crack down" on "misinformation 'super-spreaders.'"

"Limiting the spread of health misinformation is a moral and civic imperative that will require a whole-of-society effort," he claimed.

Citing Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies, he encouraged them to impose punishment on those who violate ever-shifting content policies.

In a nutshell, he called on the companies to make it harder to share information with which the government disagrees.

Murthy, the report said, thinks government oversight and regulation should be a priority.

"Platforms should increase staffing of multilingual content moderation teams and improve the effectiveness of machine learning algorithms in languages other than English since non-English-language misinformation continues to proliferate. Platforms should also address misinformation in live streams, which are more difficult to moderate due to their temporary nature and use of audio and video," he insists.

Likewise, this week White House press secretary Jen Psaki proudly admitted that the Biden administration is helping Facebook censor so-called COVID "misinformation" by "flagging problematic posts." Breathtaking.

So, is Biden talking out of both sides of his mouth? Of course.

Did I say his plan would be worse? Of course.

That's Joe Biden's specialty.

