MoneyBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Tanker driver shortages could make gas stations struggle to meet summer fuel demand

Additional 2,600 to 3,150 trucks needed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2021 at 4:16pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – As the summer driving season is revving up, AAA is warning that a small number of gas stations across the U.S. may have trouble meeting rising fuel demand. However, it isn't due to a lack of supply.

When gasoline demand dropped due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, many tanker truck drivers either retired or went to other industries for work, according to AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee. Now that gasoline demand is back on the rise as the economy reopens, McGee says the reduction of drivers is causing delays in fuel deliveries to gas stations.

"It is really important to note that there is plenty of gasoline supply in the U.S. It’s just a matter of getting fuel to pumps in a timely manner to meet growing demand," McGee told FOX Business. "From time to time, this may lead to some pumps in a market seeing low to no fuel, but drivers are able to go to another station and fill-up. That is the trend we’ve seen since April in a handful of markets. This is not happening market-wide, but a small number of pumps at a small number of stations."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







