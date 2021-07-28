Team Trump updates lawsuit against Big Tech as 65,000 people submit stories of censorship

Nearly 65,000 Americans have now submitted their stories of social media censorship in former President Donald Trump's class-action lawsuit against Big Tech.

The America First Policy Institute, the organization representing Trump, shared a statement on Thursday regarding updates to the case.

🚨 Read the latest case update about President Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech here -> https://t.co/F0trs38zVb pic.twitter.com/4p34RBiRXl — America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) July 28, 2021

"Late last night, Amended Complaints were filed in the Big Tech lawsuits against Facebook, Inc., Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter, Inc., Jack Dorsey, Google LLC, and Sundar Pichai. Since the initial filing on July 7, 2021, nearly 65,000 American people have submitted their stories of censorship through America First Policy Institute’s (AFPI) Constitutional Litigation Partnership (CLP) at TakeOnBigTech.com," the statement read.

TRENDING: Ashli Babbitt's mom: Nancy Pelosi orchestrated the killing of my daughter

In addition to the nearly 65,000 stories, the statement also highlighted the bipartisan nature of the lawsuit.

"The Amended Complaints include additional censorship experiences and incorporates additional class representatives, including Dr. Naomi Wolf and Wayne Allyn Root – individuals on opposite ends of the political spectrum who highlight the bipartisan need to protect the thoughts and voices of all Americans, regardless of political affiliation," it said.

Another update to the lawsuit included amended complaints following new information that the White House is working directly with Facebook and other social media platforms.

"The Amended Complaints also reflect additional causes of action under the Florida Fair Trade and Deceptive Practices Act and recent statements made by Biden White House officials, confirming the current administration’s collaboration with Big Tech platforms and their efforts to censor the American people," it said.

Former President Donald Trump originally announced the class-action lawsuit during a news conference on July 7 against Twitter, Facebook and Google after they removed him from their platforms following the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

"I stand before you this morning to announce a very important ... development for our freedom and freedom of speech," he said at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

President Trump is making history today and standing up to Big Tech! Tune into @RSBNetwork NOW 👇🏼https://t.co/TSYoUKj89G — Caleb Thompson (@calebthom1) July 7, 2021

"Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I'm filing, as the lead class action representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the Big Tech giants, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey," Trump said.

"There is no better evidence that Big Tech is out of control than the fact that they banned the sitting president of the United States earlier this year," he added.

"If they can do it to me they can do it to anyone. And in fact, that is exactly what they're doing."

"If they can do it to me, they can do it to anyone. And in fact, that is exactly what they're doing." pic.twitter.com/y982w89l0b — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 7, 2021

"The American people's birthright of freedom must prevail against Big Tech and other forces that seek to destroy it. Through this lawsuit, we are standing up for American democracy by standing up for free speech rights of every American," Trump said.

"The American people's birthright of freedom must prevail against Big Tech and other forces that seek to destroy it. Through this lawsuit, we are standing up for American democracy by standing up for free speech rights for all of every American." pic.twitter.com/2lRd2kpbiC — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 7, 2021

The announcement also included the introduction of the legal effort directed by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit focused on "perpetuating former President Trump's popular policies."

The organization is led by president and CEO Brooke Leslie Rollins. According to its website, she is "the former Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Chief Strategist at the White House, as well as the former Director of the Office of American Innovation."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.