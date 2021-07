(FAITHWIRE) -- Nearly 30,000 men attended the 2021 Promise Keepers Men’s Conference last weekend in Dallas, Texas with hundreds of churches hosting even more men online.

The two-day event aimed to bring a positive message that would inspire transformation and empower men so they could return home equipped to lead their families, communities, and country.

On Thursday, Promise Keepers (PK) tweeted, “God did some amazing things” and that was only the first day.

Read the full story ›