Top epidemiologist: CDC undercounting vaccinated COVID cases

The CDC contends that only a small percentage of people in the United States who have been vaccinated will get COVID-19 -- called "breakthrough cases" -- but a leading epidemiologist argues that's because the agency stopped counting the breakthrough cases of people who didn't die or were not hospitalized.

"Some months ago the CDC stopped counting breakthrough cases ... the large numbers of cases in people who had been vaccinated," said Dr. Harvey Risch of the Yale School of Medicine in an interview Monday with Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

"So, of course, those cases don’t register for the CDC’s counts, and so the great proportion [of cases] that they’re claiming are in unvaccinated people," Risch said.

"And that fallacy is why the U.S. and the CDC’s count is different from than Israel or the UK. It’s a fallacy.”

On Tuesday, Britain's chief scientific adviser said 40% of people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated.

Sir Patrick Vallance told a news briefing that the figure was not surprising "because the vaccines are not 100% effective," Britain's Sky News reported.

Meanwhile, Israel's health ministry found that about 40% of the new cases of COVID-19 detected since May were vaccinated patients, Israel National News reported. In contrast, less than 1% of the new cases were people who had been previously infected.

Ingraham said the Biden administration is "losing control of its COVID narrative."

Along with the U.K. data she pointed to the fact that five members of the Texas legislature who were fully vaccinated tested positive for the virus after they "fled to D.C." during their "voting rights stunt."

"So why isn't the Biden administration addressing this?"

In June, contradicting the claims of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the FDA, a study by the prestigious Cleveland Clinic demonstrated the effectiveness of natural immunity. It concluded there is no need to vaccinate people who have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study found individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection do not get additional benefits from vaccination, reported News-Medical.Net

The finding aligned with a study published in May in Nature by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis concluding that even mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 can produce lasting immunity that would guard against repeated infections.

Fauci, the White House coronavirus adviser, told Business Insider that vaccines are "better than the traditional response you get from natural infection" and everyone should get a COVID shot. And in May, the Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory saying the same.

But the Cleveland Clinic study found not a single incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection was observed in previously infected participants with or without vaccination.

In November, several researchers told the New York Times they had found that natural immunity from COVID occured and there were indications it is long-lasting.

People infected with the closely related virus SARS-CoV-1 have been shown to be immune for at least 17 nears, according to a study published by the journal Nature.

