Toys for Tots prepares for supply shortage this holiday season

Supply chain disruptions caused by pandemic blamed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2021 at 11:57am
(FOX BUSINESS) – The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots charity program is anticipating higher prices and a smaller supply of toys this holiday season.

Hasbro and Mattel both noted concerns in recent earnings calls, citing supply chain disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic due to bottlenecks that have caused shipping delays from China and higher freight prices, among other things.

"We've been seeing this across many industries," Brock Pierce, businessman and vice-chair of Toys for Tots in New York City, Long Island and Puerto Rico, told Fox News. "This is the impact of shutting the world down. … This is what happens when you make production and supply chains slow down, create bottlenecks. And now we're seeing the impact of it, which is a shortage of all sorts of things."

Read the full story ›

