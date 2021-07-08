A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Tucker Carlson: Median age of death from COVID is older than average life expectancy

Revealed inconvenient fact same day Biden unveiled door-to-door vaccination plans

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2021 at 2:51pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LIBERTY DAILY) – On the day that Joe Biden announced he was going to send government employees door-to-door to get everyone vaccinated, Fox News host Tucker Carlson laid out some interesting facts about Covid-19.

“The data shows that the medium age of death for Covid is often older than life expectancy,” he said. “For real. If you want to get a sense at just how completely they have hyped this virus, turning it into something that the numbers show it is not, take a look, for example, at Ohio.”

He showed the medium age of death from Covid-19 in Ohio is 80 while the average life expectancy in the state is 73. That means that people dying from Covid lived longer than one can expect to live in the state without getting the disease. He continued to show numbers from other parts of the country as well as the United Kingdom. All of the numbers, including the national numbers, showed that throughout 2020 the medium Covid-19-attributed death was higher than what an average person can expect to live.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Border crisis is putting northern Los Angeles residents in danger from pot-growing cartels
Tucker Carlson: Median age of death from COVID is older than average life expectancy
Man seen leaping from roof to roof accused of setting church's cross on fire
Systemic anti-Semitism of woke culture, leftism
Churches burned to ground in Canada in 'anti-church hate crime wave'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×