Turley: Did Joe Biden know about Hunter's 'influence peddling'

A top constitutional lawyer who also serves as a legal commentator says President Biden could be in trouble given recent revelations about his son Hunter's "influence peddling."

WND reported this week when the Daily Mail documented how Joe Biden used the vice president's office in Washington to entertain his son Hunter's Mexican billionaire business associates, and "even flew with his son to Mexico City on Air Force 2 so Hunter could attend meetings over a 'flippin gigantic' deal."

Hunter Biden, of course, has been the scandal that keeps on giving for Joe Biden. Recent reports have suggested that Joe Biden may have accidentally paid $25,000 for Hunter's prostitute, and art critics have admitted that Hunter Biden's artwork is only worth the hundreds of thousands of dollars he's charging for it because of his name.

Also, Hunter Biden's attempts to establish a vast global business empire were outlined in emails obtained from a computer he abandoned at a repair shop and eventually was turned over to investigators.

TRENDING: Homeschooling: Patriotism 101

Now the Daily mail reported that Joe Biden entertained Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Aleman Velasco – Hunter Biden's business associates – in the vice president's office in 2014.

And in 2016, when Hunter Biden had arranged to meet Aleman's son over that "flippin gigantic" deal, Joe Biden flew his son and his partner Jeff Cooper, on Air Force 2 to Mexico City.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley explained online how if emails recovered from a laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop[ are false – and it's a major story. Or if they are true, "this is a major scandal."

"It is clear that Hunter Biden was selling access and influence. It appears that Joe Biden was aware of that effort," he said.

Did Joe Biden know about Hunter's "influence peddling"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He pointed out, too, that the legacy media simply blacks out such information, in a defense of Joe Biden.

"We have previously discussed the concerted and often embarrassing blackout in the media on stories involving Hunter Biden’s influence peddling during his father’s tenure as vice president. That includes the burying of the laptop story and the growing contradictions over his father’s denial of any knowledge or involvement in his shady business dealings. Even recent reports that Hunter may have paid prostitutes with his father’s account were blacked out by mainstream media which exhaustively pursued any story related to the Trump children and their dealings and life styles. Now, however, there is a major allegation that Hunter used access to his father to seal previously unknown deals with Mexican businessmen, including Carlos Slim. A picture shows Hunter with the businessmen in the Vice President residence with his father," Turley pointed out.

"The new emails include references to the use of Air Force II by Hunter Biden to pursue the deals — a similar pattern revealed with regard to the China dealings. The emails detail a number of visits to Mexico, including a February 2016 flight on Air Force II with his father. On the plane was his business partner Jeff Cooper, who ran Illinois-based SimmonsCooper. That is one of the largest asbestos litigation firms in the country and Hunter was given 3 percent of Cooper’s venture capital firm Eudora Global, according to emails. President Biden’s brother (who featured in past controversial deals) was also reportedly involved in some of these efforts," Turley noted.

These dealings continued into 2018 as Hunter pushed for deals with Slim, he said.

"It obviously does not sound quite so good if you are a reporter who has been repeatedly assured by President Biden that he had no knowledge or involvement in any dealings with Hunter. That was previously refuted by various sources. Hunter himself contradicted his father’s repeated denial. Then there are the emails referring to the 'Big Guy,' which witnesses say was Joe Biden. Then there is Tony Bobulinski who stated that he personally met with Joe Biden to discuss Hunter’s business dealings. Bobulinski is repeatedly praised by Hunter Biden in the emails and identified as the person in control of transactions for 'the family.' He has directly contradicted Joe Biden’s denial of any knowledge or involvement in his son’s dubious dealings."

Joe Biden's claims are contradicted directly in the new emails, he said.

"In addition to earlier pictures from golf trips and references to his involvement or knowledge, new material refers to a notable dinner arranged in Washington, D.C. Hunter arranged for then Vice President Biden to have dinner on April 16, 2015 with his Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakhstani business associates. They appropriately chose a private room at Café Milano, a Georgetown restaurant that brags that it is ;Where the world’s most powerful people go.; After the dinner, Hunter received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to thank him for introducing him to his father."

The Daily Mail, which obtained a copy of the computer drive, explained, "In the light of shocking documents uncovered by DailyMail.com from the laptop, the president now faces serious questions – not just whether he knew about Hunter's controversial business dealings, but also whether he was involved in facilitating them himself while vice president."

The report explained Hunter Biden and Cooper, a lawyer who had worked with Hunter's late brother Beau Biden, were scheming to get involved in many businesses in Mexico and Latin America, using "their relationship with the Mexican billionaire Alemán family whose late patriarch, Miguel Alemán Valdes, served as president of Mexico."

Cooper suggested the opportunities were "flippin gigantic."

Hunter Biden "and Cooper sought the help of Valdés' grandson, airline CEO Miguel Alemán Magnani, to forge a relationship with the richest man in Latin America, Carlos Slim, in an attempt to cash in on the privatization of the giant state-owned oil company Pemex for Burisma and themselves," the report said.

At that time, they "managed to get the billionaires Slim, Velasco and Magnani a private 'meeting' with then-vice president Joe Biden in the VP's office," the report said.

The report charged that Hunter Biden and Cooper also were working "angles" beyond the oil industry, and at one point, "Joe Biden's brother Jim also tried to cash in on the potential for bumper profits from Mexico's huge privatization plans, but was apparently late to the party."

The report confirmed, "In February 2016, Hunter wrote an email to Magnani revealing that in the midst of their Mexican oil deal, his father was flying him and his business partner on Air Force 2 to Mexico City, where he and Cooper would be sitting in on a meeting with the country's president."

Joe Biden flew to Mexico on February 25 to 26, 2016 for trade talks with then-president Enrique Pena Nieto.

"We are arriving late tonight on Air Force 2 to MX City. We will be there for Thursday - I'm attending meeting w/ President N w/ Dad. Jeff is with me on lane [sic] and we will be with us all day," Hunter wrote to Magnani on February 24, 2016.

Previous reports have revealed the computer files show Hunter Biden used the n-word in his conversations, was hired once to help a tycoon escape a bribery case, and took multiple trips out of Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force Two.

Hunter Biden also arranged a deal to get $83,000 a month to be on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, at a time when Joe Biden was responsible for Ukraine policy for Barack Obama.

A report from Just the News cited emails from the laptop as evidence of Hunter Biden's plans to wrap up a lot of profitable business deals.

The report said the plans being discussed by Hunter Biden and his Rosemont Seneca Partners included targeting the sovereign wealth funds of America's richest allies, from Eastern Europe to the Middle East.

"I've been researching sovereign wealth funds lately in hopes of coming up with a plan to add another large manager (multi-billion dollar fund) to RSPI's platform, without over-relying on the Taft Hartley channel," Daniel McHale, the RSP Investments managing director, wrote Hunter Biden and a colleague named Eric Schwerin in an email dated Feb. 3, 2014," the report said.

RSP Investments was the broker arm of the Rosemont Seneca organization.

"I think this would provide us additional near-term cash flow while increasing the odds of landing a large allocation. Also, similar to Taft Hartley funds, it's a segment of the market where we could have a definable edge," he said.

Just the News explained, "The email is one of thousands that lay out the audacious ambition of Hunter Biden and his business colleagues to cash in on the Biden name by approaching foreign countries, governments and businesses even as the younger Biden's father was Obama's point man for a significant part of the nation's foreign policy."

The report said the emails suggest Hunter Biden wanted a "business empire" and worked at contacting and influencing world leaders for that purpose.

One of the more stunning coups was Hunter Biden's program of getting paychecks from Burisma while his father was vice president and in charge of Ukraine policy for Obama.

It came at a time when Burisma was trying to get rid of a corruption probe being done by Ukraine's own prosecutor.

The company's connections to the Biden family proved worthwhile.

In fact, Joe Biden openly boasted of threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid if Ukraine's president did not fire the country's top prosecutor, Victor Shokin, who at the time was investigating Burisma for corruption.

A French website reported Shokin later filed a criminal complaint naming Joe Biden and accusing him of committing a "criminal offense" in his campaign to get Shokin fired.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!