WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
U.S., Japan conduct rare 'secret' war games simulating China-Taiwan conflict response

Naval maneuvers specifically geared towards potential future conflict scenario

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2021 at 4:58pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – As we previously highlighted the past months have seen unprecedented levels of rival naval military drills in the Pacific Ocean, for example the month of June alone saw the U.S. IndoPacific Command participating in over 35 war maneuvers with other countries – not to mention an uptick in Russian drills, which provocatively included war games just off Hawaii.

But perhaps the most provocative from China's perspective is set to be the ongoing joint military drills between the United States and Japan, which is said to be specifically geared towards a potential future conflict scenario over Taiwan.

The Financial Times is reporting this week that Washington and Tokyo held "top-secret tabletop war games and joint exercises in the South China and East China seas" – though of course they now appear not-so-secret. The planning of the games reportedly started during the final year of the Trump administration.

Read the full story ›

