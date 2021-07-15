A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthTHE SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
U.S. military confirms heart inflammation after COVID vaccine

Condition usually classified as rare disease

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2021 at 3:45pm
(TRUTH BASED MEDIA) – A recent study of U.S. military personnel who had accepted the COVID-19 jab show there was a higher-than-expected rate of myocarditis. The data were published in the JAMA Cardiology by physicians from the Navy, Army and Air Force.

The Myocarditis Foundation reports the condition is usually classified as a rare disease. Yet, 3.1 million cases were diagnosed in 2017, which offers enough data to estimate the number of individuals who may develop myocarditis in a given population.

The condition causes an inflammatory response in the heart muscle, which may weaken the heart, create scar tissue and force the muscle to work harder. Although most heart disease is associated with the elderly population, myocarditis often affects young adults who are otherwise healthy. The highest risk populations are males from puberty to their early 30s.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
