UFC fight night ovation: More proof election was stolen

I'd like to call the Democratic Party and the liberal mainstream media stupid. I'd like to call them morons. I'd like to call them incompetent. But I can't. They're actually cunning, brilliant and pure evil.

Remarkably, they covered up the fact that the Democratic National Committee and Democratic Party rigged and stole the 2016 Democratic primary on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

When Donald J. Trump won the 2016 election in a massive upset, they slandered and slowed him with impeachment attempts built around phony "Russian collusion" that never happened and a perfectly legal phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine.

The media buried the biggest story of corruption in America's history by making Hunter Biden's laptop (that implicated President Joe Biden in bribery scandals with both Ukraine and China) just disappear.

They covered up the rigged and stolen 2020 presidential election.

TRENDING: Disney moves thousands of jobs out of California to more 'business-friendly' state

Then they banned all mention of the stolen election. Now they're trying to stop anyone from auditing the results.

They're getting bolder, more reckless and corrupt by the day.

So, what does all this fraud and fake news have to do with a UFC fight? EVERYTHING.

What happened Saturday night, July 10, at the Conor McGregor UFC fight with the world watching is just more proof that the media is corrupt, evil and diabolical. It's more proof they lie and scam about everything. It's more proof that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen.

As many of you know, I'm "Mr. Las Vegas." I'm the only conservative national radio and TV host based in Las Vegas. Before my political and media careers, the media called me "the King of Vegas Sports Gambling." I have a 180-pound granite star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars – along with Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Wayne Newton and Liberace. My life is built around Vegas.

I had just returned from a trip, and I was exhausted, so I decided not to attend the UFC fight. But I was relaxing and watching "Fight Night" with friends at my Vegas home when suddenly my cellphone blew up. Hundreds of friends and fans let me know that Trump had just walked into the T-Mobile Arena. Then they let me know he got the most remarkable standing ovation in the history of any championship fight night. The crowd roared in delight. Over 20,000 sports fans showered him with love and chanted, "USA, USA, USA."

Then Trump sat down surrounded by his buddies Phil Ruffin, billionaire Vegas casino owner, and Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the NFL's New England Patriots (winners of six Super Bowls). Three of the world's richest and most powerful billionaires were hanging out together.

This was one of the great celebrity sightings in "Fight Night" history. In Vegas history. In television history. But you'll never guess what the ESPN pay-per-view telecast showed the millions of viewers at home. NOTHING.

No mention was ever made of Trump arriving, walking into the arena or being greeted with over 20,000 people cheering and chanting, "USA, USA, USA." Not once during the entire fight card did any announcer think to mention that Trump was sitting in the front row.

Wait, it gets better. ESPN showed crowd shots of celebrities all night long. But never once did they show even a fleeting shot of the biggest celebrity in the world and former leader of the free world, Donald Trump. Not once did they think to show three of the world's most famous billionaires sitting together.

ESPN erased Trump from the event like he was never there. ESPN made believe over 20,000 fans never serenaded Trump with cheers and chants of "USA, USA, USA." ESPN made believe Trump wasn't sitting in the front row, even though millions of TV viewers could see him. They made believe Trump isn't the biggest celebrity in the world. They made believe Trump isn't beloved.

And they did all of this right out in the open, with over 20,000 witnesses. The media scam artists are that bold.

That says it all, folks. The lies just keep coming. China didn't release the China flu pandemic from a military biowarfare lab. The 2020 election wasn't rigged and stolen. Trump never arrived at UFC "Fight Night" in Vegas to one of the greatest celebrity ovations ever.

Oh, and the check is in the mail.

If you still believe anything the mainstream media frauds, liars and scam artists are telling you …

And if you still believe the 2020 election wasn't rigged and stolen …

I have a bridge to sell you …

Over the Pacific Ocean …

In Las Vegas.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!