UK city council suggests local cake might be racist because it contains sugar

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Leeds city council is concerned about the origins of local produce such as Parkin cake because it may have once included sugar imported from the Caribbean and is therefore racist. The gingerbread cake was flagged in a Labour council document as part of a white guilt audit performed to satiate the Black Lives Matter mob and uncover “examples of how racism continues to be prevalent in everyday life.”

“Historically, some of the ingredients used to make these ‘local’ products were gained through the triangular slave trade (for example, sugar),” states the document.

The crucial investigation, which the document confirms was conducted “in relation to Black Lives Matter,” laments “how local products such as Yorkshire Parkin and Yorkshire tea are, in fact, reliant on global trade.”

