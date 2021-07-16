USDA targets innocent Amish farmer, ignores own criminals

(LIBERTY LOFT) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), like all government bureaucracies, operates as nothing more than a protection racket for the corporate powers that be. Case in point, the targeting of Amos Miller, an Amish farmer who operates Miller’s Organic Farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

When you read the government’s own words and their propogandists in Food Safety News (FSN), you’ll see that Miller’s crimes are no more than being successful and having happy customers. Not one single allegation was made of Miller’s products harming anyone. There are no victims, except the corporate farms that don’t want to compete against local farmers who are independent.

This week, Lancaster Online reported on the case which shows that although there is no crime, Miller is trying to work with the federal mobsters. Miller’s been fined $250,000, according to the report, for a contempt of court charge from 2020. Miller is asking for a reduction in the fine to $25,000 and 60 days to pay it, instead of the 30 days the government wants to give him.

