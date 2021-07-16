A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyYOUR TAX DOLLARS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

USDA targets innocent Amish farmer, ignores own criminals

Government agency fined church member quarter-million dollars

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 16, 2021 at 3:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LIBERTY LOFT) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), like all government bureaucracies, operates as nothing more than a protection racket for the corporate powers that be. Case in point, the targeting of Amos Miller, an Amish farmer who operates Miller’s Organic Farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

When you read the government’s own words and their propogandists in Food Safety News (FSN), you’ll see that Miller’s crimes are no more than being successful and having happy customers. Not one single allegation was made of Miller’s products harming anyone. There are no victims, except the corporate farms that don’t want to compete against local farmers who are independent.

This week, Lancaster Online reported on the case which shows that although there is no crime, Miller is trying to work with the federal mobsters. Miller’s been fined $250,000, according to the report, for a contempt of court charge from 2020. Miller is asking for a reduction in the fine to $25,000 and 60 days to pay it, instead of the 30 days the government wants to give him.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







South African president says social unrest was 'planned'
Every player on Russian soccer team refuses COVID vaccine
Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead, over 1,000 missing
Militant liberal: Right to own guns 'made up' by NRA-funded activism
California legislature approves nation's first state-funded guaranteed income program
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×