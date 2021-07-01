Vaccine mania led to all-out suppression of COVID treatments

If a contest were held to determine which current federal policy is the most insane and destructive, there would be many worthy contenders:

There's the creation of today's giant crime wave by "defunding" police, encouraging riots, decriminalizing shoplifting, releasing dangerous criminals from prison, and refusing to prosecute violent offenders. There's the attempt to permanently replace America's population with millions of illegal aliens in hopes they'll one day become Democrat voters. There's the destruction of women's sports, from middle school to the Olympics, by forcing women and girls to compete with men who think they're women. There's the brainwashing of America's children to hate their own country, and themselves, by force-feeding them toxic Marxist doctrines like Critical Race Theory. And so on.

However, even more damaging and destructive than all of these, at least in terms of actual human death and suffering, has been the ruling elite's policies with regard to COVID-19.

Americans are just starting to discover that most of what they thought they knew about the pandemic has been not just a lie, but in many cases a Big Lie – the opposite of the truth, intentionally meant to deceive and manipulate entire populations. At the same time, the reality of safe, effective, inexpensive and readily available medications that can both treat and prevent COVID infection has been ruthlessly suppressed at every turn.

That's the sensational premise of the June issue of WND's acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "ENDING THE PANDEMIC: How vaccine mania and lust for power led to the all-out suppression of proven safe-and-effective COVID treatments."

The first lie to be exposed was that an entire healthy society should be quarantined – not just the sick and vulnerable, but everybody, including those with virtually zero risk from the virus. This radical departure from previous public health practice served to prolong the pandemic by preventing the necessary attainment of herd immunity. America's booming Trump economy was crushed. Millions lost their jobs and businesses. Little children were needlessly forced to wear masks on the playground, or to stay home from school altogether. The entire nation lived in fear. Suicide, depression, drug addiction, alcoholism and crime all skyrocketed.

Moreover, the radical national lockdown enabled the far left to ride the wave of COVID chaos to shield the worst presidential and vice-presidential candidates in American history, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, from close scrutiny, then to corrupt the 2020 election, and ultimately to install a regime of deranged leftwing revolutionaries untethered to reality, history, the Constitution, the Bible or reason.

Then recently, most Americans learned that what Democrats, Big Tech, Big Media and Big Medicine had censored and mercilessly ridiculed for more than a year as a rightwing, racist, Trumpian conspiracy theory – namely, that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was actually created in a level-4 biolab in Wuhan, China staffed with Chinese military personnel, and didn't spontaneously jump species from a bat in a nearby "wet market" – turned out to be the truth.

Likewise, a year ago, the NIH's Dr. Anthony Fauci was widely regarded by Americans as a wise, seasoned, grandfatherly medical expert they could trust to guide the nation safely through a frightening pandemic. Today, it turns out that Fauci – besides ushering in the catastrophic national lockdown based on faulty computer modeling, changing his positions on almost everything, and in many cases outright lying – ignored the U.S. government's ban on funding dangerous "gain of function" research and recklessly sent American taxpayers' money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to fund the Frankenstein-type experiments on bat coronaviruses.

That's right. As U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a medical doctor himself, recently concluded: "Fauci could be culpable for the entire pandemic."

If that isn't surreal enough, there's the elite class's maniacal obsession with forcing everybody, including infants and children, pregnant women and COVID-recovered people with superior immunity, to be injected with an experimental drug despite an unprecedented lack of safety data and thousands of reported deaths after receiving the mRNA jab.

Even more shocking and inexcusable than all of the preceding has been the intentional suppression of well-documented, safe, effective and inexpensive early treatments for COVID-19 that could have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives. That is the considered conclusion of countless frontline COVID-treating doctors in the U.S. and around the world.

Repeat: Safe and effective treatment for COVID-19, which would allow the infected to be treated at home with inexpensive medications safely used for decades, avoiding massive hospitalization and death, has been intentionally suppressed and demonized. Even online discussions about these medications have been largely banned, suppressed or "fact-checked" out of existence by social media for more than a year.

Fortunately, there is an entire underground of frontline medical doctors across the U.S. who every day are successfully treating those infected with SARS-CoV-2 without need for hospitalization, and who are also prescribing prophylaxis – medicines and supplements taken to prevent infection in the first place. Indeed, taking these meds is exactly how many frontline doctors avoid becoming infected themselves.

Highlights of "ENDING THE PANDEMIC" include:

* "Ending the COVID pandemic: A time for truth" by David Kupelian

* "Top early-treatment doctor: Don't get a COVID shot: 'Based on the safety data now, I can no longer recommend it'" by Art Moore

* "Yuck! Parents send kids' masks to lab for analysis: Contaminated with dangerous bacteria, parasites, fungi after one day of school" by Art Moore

* "The 5 steps of the malicious global pandemic strategy: How and why vital truths about COVID treatment and vaccines have been hidden from the public" by Joel S. Hirschhorn

* "Cleveland Clinic: No need to vaccinate people who had COVID" by Art Moore. Study by top-ranked hospital contradicts claims of Fauci and FDA

* "Pandemic craziness fueled by stupidity, fear and greed: Doctor indicts Big Pharma and government 'experts' for following the money and the power, but not the science" by Marilyn Singleton, M.D.

* "Tucker Carlson: Vaccine could harm kids more than COVID" by Art Moore, on how Americans' civil liberties are threatened amid Biden's silence on potentially deadly side-effects

* "What about 'reproductive rights' of young women getting vaccinated? A top doctor questions the wisdom of colleges requiring the shot to go to class" by Jane M. Orient, M.D.

* "'Faucian Bargain' does what the media have failed to do by examining the influence of Anthony Fauci" by Steve Deace and Todd Erzen

* "COVID jabs without parental consent: Despicable" by Michelle Malkin, who says: "This isn't war on a pandemic. This is war on the nuclear family"

* "DHS chief: We're 'looking very closely' at a vaccine passport – despite repeated assurances otherwise from the Biden administration" by Art Moore

* "Bio-weapon? 1 in 4 Americans believe China spread pandemic 'on purpose'" by Bob Unruh, who reports that nearly 2 in 3 are now convinced virus originated in Wuhan bio-lab, not some "wet market"

* "COVID deaths plunge in one of the world's largest cities after introducing ivermectin" by Art Moore, on how Mexico City authorities have created a home-treatment kit for 22 million-strong population

* "New study shows demonized 'Trump drug' to be powerful, effective COVID treatment" by Art Moore

* "Hydroxy hell: The all-out attack on a long-proven, cheap and effective treatment for COVID-19" by Joel S. Hirschhorn

* "This brilliant hero doctor says CDC bureaucrats and Democrat politicians could be guilty of mass murder and crimes against humanity" by Wayne Allyn Root

* "Washington state to hand out marijuana joints as COVID-vaccine incentive" by Michael Austin

* "Surprise: MIT study finds anti-maskers and skeptics 'trust the science' more than others, have 'more sophisticated in their understanding' of COVID-19 pandemic"

* RESOURCE LIST FOR COVID-19 PROPHYLAXIS AND TREATMENT

Explains Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, "This issue of Whistleblower is meant to offer hope, as well as practical and vital information, to Americans who have been forced to live in fear, isolation and hardship – and subject to nonstop disinformation – throughout the pandemic, and who are looking for some real light at the end of this long dark tunnel."

