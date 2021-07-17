A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Venezuelan émigré student calls on university to remove prominently displayed Fidel Castro quote

Refers to display as 'propaganda'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2021 at 2:04pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Amid protests in Cuba against the communist regime, Pennsylvania State University is facing scrutiny over a long-displayed wall featuring a quote by Fidel Castro, the country’s former dictator.

On Tuesday, Erik Suarez, a PSU student and former student government deputy director of outreach, tweeted his opposition to the quote. Suarez referred to the display as “propaganda.”

"A few days ago I posted about how my university @penn_state had a wall in a university office area with a Fidel Castro quote."

The wall is located in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, where students go to study and buy food and school supplies.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Purdue punishes students who don't get vaccine
Venezuelan émigré student calls on university to remove prominently displayed Fidel Castro quote
Abortionists want court to order permanent ban on church services
Professor: Most parents should 'lose veto power' over their minor children's gender transition
Selfie-taking siblings capture lightning-strike moment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×