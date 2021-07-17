Venezuelan émigré student calls on university to remove prominently displayed Fidel Castro quote

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Amid protests in Cuba against the communist regime, Pennsylvania State University is facing scrutiny over a long-displayed wall featuring a quote by Fidel Castro, the country’s former dictator.

On Tuesday, Erik Suarez, a PSU student and former student government deputy director of outreach, tweeted his opposition to the quote. Suarez referred to the display as “propaganda.”

"A few days ago I posted about how my university @penn_state had a wall in a university office area with a Fidel Castro quote."

The wall is located in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, where students go to study and buy food and school supplies.

Read the full story ›