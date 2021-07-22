Video: Cubans warn students about Marxist indoctrination

Cuban immigrants who protested President Biden's policies outside the White House this week had a message for college students entertaining Marxism.

"Communism kills. They take everything ... they tell you what to think, what to feel; they even control what music you listen to," said one who spoke with Campus Reform's Addison Smith.

"In Cuba, after 62 years of communism, kids are getting shot in the streets just for chanting ‘freedom,'" he said.

The real problem, the Cuban immigrant said, is not the lack of food or medicine.

"It's the lack of freedom. If we had freedom, we would have food and medicine."

Another protester pointed out that when dictator Fidel Castro came to power in 1959, he "took the guns from everybody, and then he killed the smart, intelligent intellectuals."

"And then, they indoctrinate everybody: They send them to schools — to special schools — to indoctrinate you."

One protester warned that similar indoctrination is taking place on America's college campuses.

"I went through the college system here in the United States, and it's just obvious that that's what's happening," he said.

Cuban immigrant Efren Ferro pushed back against Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York who blame the current Cuba crisis on the U.S. embargo.

“The Democrats ... are talking and talking, but they are not giving us any answers," he said.

Ferro noted President Biden said this week he wants to lift the embargo, but "that's not what we're asking for."

All that will do, he said, "is let the dictatorships have more money to control the people.

"It’s communism: Everything they want to do is control," he said.

"We want a change in the government."

Ferro also disputed claims that the Cuban protests are about a lack of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Cuba made their own vaccine. They have it," he said. "That's not what they’re protesting for. ... There’s no good care in Cuba, so it’s not because of the COVID-19."

See the video:

