A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front Page WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Videos surface from Cuba show brutal repression by Communist régime

'No medicine, no food. Everyone is in the streets'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published July 16, 2021 at 7:47pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New videos have surfaced showing the communist régime in Cuba brutally repressing demonstrators.

The Cuban government cut internet service to the island and left many cities and towns without electricity. But the CBS affiliate in Miami reported some people managed to flood social media with videos documenting the repression and asking for help.

On Sunday, protesters took to the streets across Cuba waving American flags, and shouting "freedom" and "down with the dictatorship" in the biggest public demonstrations in nearly three decades. By Sunday night, police had put down demonstrations in Havana, but they continued Tuesday in other parts of the island.

One video shows Cuban police beating a man who was protesting. People can be heard screaming in Spanish, "Do not kill him."

TRENDING: My final phone call with the FBI's Jim Kallstrom

As the police walk away, the man lays motionless on the sidewalk.

See the WFOR report:

Police have been going into homes and taking teenagers, forcing them to fight against their own families and people, Miami's WFOR-TV reported.

Is the communist régime in Cuba brutally repressing demonstrators?

A family is seen begging in one video to let the teenager go before authorities finally take him.

Another video shows young teenagers put in the front lines by authorities to block protesters.

Cubans are heard saying, "Don’t be afraid."

Others are heard declaring, "Liberate yourself."

A woman who just arrived in Miami from Cuba told WFOR the situation is "really bad, but we are hopeful for any sort of help, because there is too much suffering."

"No medicine, no food. Everyone is in the streets. We need some protection and people need to continue to protest."

BLM praises communist régime for 'solidarity with oppressed'

The Black Lives Matter organization issued a statement this week in support of the Cuban communist régime.

BLM praised the régime for its "solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent," including "protecting black revolutionaries" like Shakur.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the son of Cuban immigrants, condemned the BLM statement, noting Cuba has a substantial population of people of African descent.

"A lot of them were in the streets getting their heads cracked open by that régime," he said in a Fox News interview on Thursday.

Rubio posted videos of the protests Sunday:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Videos surface from Cuba show brutal repression by Communist régime
White House warns border agents to prepare for flood of migrants
White House urges social media to ban COVID 'misinformation super-spreaders'
WHO chief admits 'premature push' to rule out COVID lab leak
White House: We're flagging Facebook posts that spread COVID 'misinformation'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×