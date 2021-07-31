Virginia recognizes 1st 'nonbinary' Eagle Scout in state

(FAITHWIRE) – A biologically female high schooler in Blacksburg, Virginia, is now the state’s first “nonbinary” Eagle Scout.

On Tuesday, Jacquelyn “Jack” Cooper was honored as the first female in the region to earn the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, according to The Roanoke Times. The 15-year-old was recognized along her brother, Fitz, who was esteemed for achieving the same rank.

WDBJ-TV reported in March, when Cooper first attained the high ranking, that the teenager — who uses the pronouns “they” and “them” — began training with BSA at 10 years old but didn’t become a member of the organization until February 2019. Cooper came out as “nonbinary” last year.

