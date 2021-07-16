Waitress shortchanged on tip because of vaccination status

(KITCHENER) – A Drayton-area server says she was shortchanged on a tip from a customer after telling them she hadn't yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I said, 'Once you're at your table, you can remove your masks,' and that's when he asked me if I was vaccinated, and it kind of threw me off a little bit," said server Brooke Rew.

She said there were no issues with the table through the service, but the customer left behind a note on the receipt, taking issue with Rew's answer about her vaccination status. "He gave me something like four or five percent and said he'd give me the rest when I was vaccinated," Rew explained.

