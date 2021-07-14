Watch: Jill Biden appears on 'Sesame Street' to peddle 'racial literacy' to little kids

When I was a small child, I was distraught by the rumors that popular kids' television show Sesame Street's Cookie Monster was going to be turned into the Veggie Monster. Little did I know that this would be only the first of the show's many forays into wokeness.

However, first lady Dr. Jill Biden is helping the show precipitate its most blatant attempt at promoting critical race theory yet.

On Monday, Sesame Workshop, the "educational" organization behind Sesame Street, announced (with the help of the United Services Automobile Association) the creation of new resources meant to "help military and veteran families tap into the rich diversity of the military community to start important conversations about race with young children."

"Part of Sesame Workshop’s ongoing Coming Together initiative for racial literacy, these new resources cover building a positive sense of identity and being an upstander," the organization revealed.

In addition, according to the International Business Times, the turquoise, Mexican-American puppet Rosita -- who comes from a military family -- appeared with the first lady to talk about what makes her "unique," as well as what makes her an "upstander."

A clip of the conversation can be seen below:

Our friends Rosita and @FLOTUS have a special message for military families: we can all be upstanders, together! #ComingTogether pic.twitter.com/zgFcmcA3Ba — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) July 12, 2021

“There’s another thing that I'm very proud of, Dr. Biden -- actually I just learned that -- and it's that I am an upstander. That means that I use kind words and actions to stand up for myself and my friends,” Rosita said, immediately following a tirade of identity politics straight out of a university classroom.

“Military and veteran families practice service in everything they do, and they live their lives with purpose -- values that help them confront injustices like racism,” Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, the senior vice president of U.S. Social Impact, Sesame Workshop, said in a statement.

“In a military kid’s world, it’s common to see people of all races and backgrounds living, working, and playing together. Military parents and caregivers can help their children become good citizens of the world by using that unique opportunity to talk openly about racism and celebrate who they are inside and out.”

Again, this is just another escapade in identity politics, and all the honeyed words are a mask for the more nefarious political intentions within. That's par for the course for the left, but seeing it thrown at children so frequently is sickening.

However, that video clip is upsetting to me for much more personal reasons.

I am of Mexican descent. My maternal ancestors lived in the areas nudging the southern border for four centuries. They founded the cities of Monterrey and Saltillo in northeastern Mexico.

My grandmother immigrated (legally) to the United States as an adult, though she (legally) lived in the Houston area for a few years as a child. Her brothers and cousins were and are proud Americans. My mother and I were both born and raised in America.

In addition, many of our family members gladly and gallantly served in the U.S. military.

Though the character was first introduced in 1991, I can't remember ever seeing Rosita on Sesame Street. I'm glad -- the character (especially her accent, which is an exaggerated stereotype) is nothing more than a pathetic caricature of my family and its story. The show and the first lady are insulting us all.

The U.S. is a melting pot, which has been enormously beneficial from a cultural and historical perspective. Every wave of (legal) immigration brings waves of change that make our country healthier and more dynamic. In the end, we are all Americans.

Sewing the seeds of identity politics, which is exactly what Sesame Street and the first lady are doing, is counterproductive to that effort, and they must be stopped.

