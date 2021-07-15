A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Psaki refuses to condemn 'communism' in Cuba, blames absurd reason

Biden's press secretary only mentions 'mismanagement of the government'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 14, 2021 at 9:51pm
(DAILYWIRE) -- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to speak out against communism in Cuba when pressed on Wednesday about the root causes of the ongoing crisis on the island nation.

“As the administration tries to figure out the ‘root causes’ of migration to the country, don’t we know that the reason people want to leave Cuba is because they don’t like communism?” a reporter asked Psaki. “Do you think people are leaving Cuba because they don’t like communism?”

“I think we’ve been pretty clear that we think people are leaving Cuba, or not — leaving Cuba, or protesting in the streets, as well, because they are opposed to the oppression, to the mismanagement of the government in the country,” she said. “And we certainly support their right to protest, we support their efforts to speak out against their treatment in Cuba.”

Read the full story ›

