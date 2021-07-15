WATCH: Psaki refuses to condemn 'communism' in Cuba, blames absurd reason

(DAILYWIRE) -- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to speak out against communism in Cuba when pressed on Wednesday about the root causes of the ongoing crisis on the island nation.

“As the administration tries to figure out the ‘root causes’ of migration to the country, don’t we know that the reason people want to leave Cuba is because they don’t like communism?” a reporter asked Psaki. “Do you think people are leaving Cuba because they don’t like communism?”

AMAZING: Despite the fact that Fox's Peter Doocy points out the fact that Cubans are exhausted and protesting in the streets over decade after decade of communist rule, Jen Psaki REFUSES to denounce the evils of communism and say that communism has and continues to be a disaster pic.twitter.com/1aDZi2cXHq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 14, 2021

“I think we’ve been pretty clear that we think people are leaving Cuba, or not — leaving Cuba, or protesting in the streets, as well, because they are opposed to the oppression, to the mismanagement of the government in the country,” she said. “And we certainly support their right to protest, we support their efforts to speak out against their treatment in Cuba.”

