A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldWICKED WEATHER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead, over 1,000 missing

Emergency crews using inflatable boats, helicopters to rescue residents

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 16, 2021 at 5:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(UPI) – Flash flooding in Germany and Belgium has killed more than 125 people, authorities said Friday, adding that hundreds were missing.

The deadly flooding has followed several weeks of wild swings in the weather, a mix of high temperatures, dryness and severe rainfall.

The majority of the deaths have occurred in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate regions. Officials said as many as 1,500 people were missing or otherwise unaccounted for.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







South African president says social unrest was 'planned'
Every player on Russian soccer team refuses COVID vaccine
Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead, over 1,000 missing
Militant liberal: Right to own guns 'made up' by NRA-funded activism
California legislature approves nation's first state-funded guaranteed income program
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×