Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead, over 1,000 missing

(UPI) – Flash flooding in Germany and Belgium has killed more than 125 people, authorities said Friday, adding that hundreds were missing.

The deadly flooding has followed several weeks of wild swings in the weather, a mix of high temperatures, dryness and severe rainfall.

The majority of the deaths have occurred in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate regions. Officials said as many as 1,500 people were missing or otherwise unaccounted for.

