White House staff 'bloated' and payroll set to hit taxpayers for $200 million

It was Politico that described Joe Biden's White House staff as "bloated."

And Forbes promptly agreed with the characterization.

And it noted that Biden's staff payroll "is most expensive in American history," with the likelihood of hitting taxpayers for $200 million during his term.

That's about a million dollars a week for people who do Biden's bidding there.

TRENDING: North Korean defector blasts flag-hating Olympian

Forbes suggested, "If the White House payroll is a leading indicator of the president’s commitment to expand government then taxpayers have a reason for concern."

The numbers reveal that Biden has 560 people working for him in the White House, and their pay is costing taxpayers just about $50 million a year.

"For comparison, inflation adjusted, the Trump administration spent $164.3 million (2017-2020) and the Obama administration spent $188.5 million (2009-2012)."

Political said neither Obama nor Trump's employment topped 500 people.

Is the White House staff too "bloated"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"The total number of employees and total salaries in this year’s report are indeed higher than in past recent reports," a White House official told Politico.

It's because of the pandemic, the official said.

"The White House increased the number of staff in [for fiscal year 2021] to support staffing the government through a transition and to meet the incredible needs that were apparent at the beginning of the administration, most notably, the global pandemic."

Politico noted, for example, Jeffrey Zients and 21 more are taking "the lead" on COVID-19 work, vaccines for which were developed under President Trump. The report suggested they are more integral to the work than HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

And Gina McCarthy "and her climate office" are closer to Biden than the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, the report said.

Political found, "Biden’s fattening of his operations … also reflects a desire to make sure that allies — and he has many — are well rewarded and remain inside the tent. He has 21 assistants to the president, or APs, the top rank in the arcane White House hierarchy."

Many of his staffers are making $180,000, and the average is well above $90,000.

Forbes noted, "There are 190 more employees on White House staff under Biden than under Trump (377) and 80 more than under Obama (487) at this point in their respective presidencies."

It also revealed, "Currently, there are 12 staffers dedicated – at least in part – to Dr. Jill Biden vs. five staffers who served Melania Trump in her first year (FY2017)."

The issue even attracted attention overseas, with the Daily Mail commenting on details from the annual staff report to Congress from the White House.

"One of the highest paid staffers is Molly Groom, policy adviser for immigration, who makes $185,656," the report said.

It identified the 22 making $180,000 as Ron Klain, Jen Psaki, Neera Tanden, Jake Sullivan, Cedric Richmond, Susan Rice, Kate Bedingfield, Brian Deese, Gina McCarthy, AnnMarie Tomasini, Elizabeth D. Sherwood-Randall, Cathy Russell, Steve Ricchetti, Julissa Reynoso, Dana A. Remus, Jonathan J. Finer, Anne E. Filipic, Mike Donilon, Jen O'Malley Dillon, Anthony Bernal and Louisa Terrell.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!