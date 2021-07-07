Wikipedia co-founder: Site has become 'thought police' for progressives

The go-to online encyclopedia Wikipedia has become so biased against conservatives it is harming democracy, contends a co-founder of the site, Larry Sanger.

"In short, and with few exceptions, only globalist, progressive mainstream sources — and sources friendly to globalist progressivism — are permitted," Sanger wrote on his website, Just the News reported.

In an article headlined "Wikipedia is more one-sided than ever," Sanger cited as examples the entries for Black Lives Matter, the 2020 election and former President Trump's two impeachments.

"It is not too far to say that Wikipedia, like many other deeply biased institutions of our brave new digital world, has made itself into a kind of thought police that has de facto shackled conservative viewpoints with which they disagree," he wrote. "Democracy cannot thrive under such conditions: I maintain that Wikipedia has become an opponent of vigorous democracy."

While Wikipedia relies on left-leaning sources, it also bans conservative sites such as Fox News, the New York Post and the Federalist, Sanger pointed out.

"Those might be contrarian or conservative, but they are hardly 'radical'; they are still mainstream," he wrote.

"So, how on earth can such viewpoints ever be given an airing on Wikipedia? Answer: often, they cannot, not if there are no 'reliable sources' available to report about them."

