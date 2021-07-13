A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WND columnist Larry Elder to challenge Gavin Newsom in California recall

'The Sage of South Central' will join growing field of Republicans

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 12, 2021 at 10:19pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) -- Conservative radio host and author Larry Elder is joining the race to replace incumbent California governor Gavin Newsom (D), who faces a recall election on September 14, according to a report Monday evening by the Associated Press.

Elder, a nationwide figure in the conservative movement, nicknamed “The Sage of South Central,” will join a growing field of Republicans who see Newsom’s recent governing struggles as a sign that the state needs new leadership.

The AP reported:

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
