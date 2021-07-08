A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CommentaryTHE PALEOLIBERTARIAN
A woman of the right: The person vs. the polemicist

Ilana Mercer explains why some claim she 'eats nails for breakfast'

Ilana Mercer By Ilana Mercer
Published July 8, 2021 at 7:06pm
Note: In lieu of her column this week, Ilana Mercer offers the following three videos.

On First Principles, The Person Vs. The Polemicist And Life After Politics

Conservatives MUST Recognize Aggregate Group Differences While Cherishing the Individual

The Controlled Opposition: Candace On Tucker Is Wrong About The 'Riot & Rut' Crowd (or, The "Democrats Ate Their Homework" Argument)

Ilana Mercer
Ilana Mercer has been writing a weekly, paleolibertarian column since 1999. She's the author of "Into the Cannibal's Pot: Lessons for America From Post-Apartheid South Africa" (2011) and "The Trump Revolution: The Donald's Creative Destruction Deconstructed" (June, 2016). She's currently on Parler, Gab, YouTube and LinkedIn, but has been banned by Facebook and throttled by Twitter.







