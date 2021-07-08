A woman of the right: The person vs. the polemicist

Note: In lieu of her column this week, Ilana Mercer offers the following three videos.
On First Principles, The Person Vs. The Polemicist And Life After Politics
Advertisement - story continues below
Conservatives MUST Recognize Aggregate Group Differences While Cherishing the Individual
TRENDING: Keystone Pipeline developer seeks $15 billion in damages over Biden's decision to cancel project
The Controlled Opposition: Candace On Tucker Is Wrong About The 'Riot & Rut' Crowd (or, The "Democrats Ate Their Homework" Argument)
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!