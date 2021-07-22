A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Writer-director for 'The Chosen' introduces authentic Jesus to the world

'We want to spread the word'

Published July 22, 2021
(CBN) – The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season television series about the life of Jesus and its popularity continues to increase among viewers.

Distributed through VidAngel Studios, the series is the largest crowdfunded media project in history. Last year, more than 75,000 people contributed $10 million toward Season 1. Later, more than 125,000 donors gave the same amount for the production of Season 2. The creators of the series are now in the process of crowdfunding to produce Season 3.

The show's writer and director, Dallas Jenkins, recently spoke with radio host Delilah Rene during her popular podcast Love Someone with Delilah about the project.

