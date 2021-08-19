A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldWICKED WEATHER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

10,000 people forced to evacuate as wildfire rages outside Jerusalem

Thick cloud of smoke covering city

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2021 at 2:34pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(YAHOO) – A massive wildfire outside of Jerusalem on Sunday sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggled to contain the blaze.

The cloud stretched over much of the city on Sunday afternoon, covering the skies overhead with a black and orange blanket of smoke. After nightfall, the fire remained out of control.

Hundreds of of firefighters from across the country were trying to bring the blaze under control, as hot, dry weather and heavy winds were complicating the efforts.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Just 1 in every 1.7 million children have died from COVID in 18 months
To stoke rural vaccination rates, trusted farmers are asked to spread word
Students think America oppresses women. Then they hear about Afghanistan
English professor claims right to use racial slurs in the name of racial justice
'Let them die,' Washington state middle school teacher says of the unvaccinated
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×