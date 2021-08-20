20 states sue Biden to protect girls from boys in their sports

Barack Obama moved the United States, as part of his "transforming America" agenda, in the direction of allowing boys to compete in girls sports, and vice versa.

It was part of the social movement that believes boys can change themselves into girls, if that's what they feel like, even though male or female is embedded down to the DNA level.

His executive orders to schools, however, fell quickly when President Trump was elected.

Now that Joe Biden is in office, he's picked up where Obama left off.

And is getting sued for his efforts.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is leading a 20-state coalition in a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Tennessee to fight back against Biden's imposition of expansive and "unlawful" interpretations of federal antidiscrimination requirements.

The coalition is challenging claims from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Education that schools "must allow biological males to compete on girls’ sports teams, whether employers and schools may maintain sex-separated showers and locker rooms, and whether individuals may be compelled to use another person’s preferred pronouns."

Even the far-left Ruth Ginsberg, a justice on the Supreme Court for years before her death, admitted that sex-specific accommodations are sometimes required.

However, the federal mandates are coming out regarding issues over which they "have no authority," the announcement about the lawsuit said.

"This case is about two federal agencies changing law, which is Congress’ exclusive prerogative," said Slatery. "The agencies simply do not have that authority. But that has not stopped them from trying. Even their attempts, as unlawful as they are, did not follow the Administrative Procedures Act. States over and over again have challenged federal agencies on this issue and been successful. These agencies also have misconstrued the Supreme Court’s Bostock decision by claiming its prohibition of discrimination applies to locker rooms, showers, and bathrooms under Title IX and Title VII and biological men who identify as women competing in women’s sports, when the Supreme Court specifically said it was not deciding those issues in Bostock."

He continued, "All of this, together with the threat of withholding educational funding in the midst of a pandemic, warrants this lawsuit."

The action seeks a ruling from the court that the EEOC and Education Department orders are invalid and unlawful.

Joining Tennessee on the lawsuit are the attorneys general from the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

Multiple states have acted within their own authority and law in enacting statutes than forbid individuals who are male from competing in sports that were specifically created for girls, and women.

But the Biden administration, urged on by transgender activists, has tried to simply issue orders overruling those local decisions.

Horror stories have been reported about top female athletes who repeatedly won in high school competitions until a boy joined the competition, to edge them out of the medals – and possibly college scholarships.

The Supreme Court ruled last year that civil rights laws protect transgender people from discrimination in employment. But it was a narrow ruling and did not address many of the additional issues arising from a male competing in events for women or girls.

The concept that the nation's nondiscrimination requirements allow boys to compete in girls events is based on the idea that lawmakers back years ago, when they used the words "sex discrimination," meant transgender individuals.

The lawsuit contends that the authority to make decisions regarding male competitors in events for females belongs "to Congress, the states, and the people."

The issue has been cast as efforts to protect those people who say they are transgender. But that argument ignores completely protections for those who are not transgender, and could be exposed in events, lockers, showers and restrooms to those members of the opposite sex.

Biden also is trying to overturn laws in West Virginia and Arkansas that address transgenderism.

In Texas, a state ruling recently defined surgical procedures on children who say they are transgender as child abuse.

