NYC to require proof of vaccination for certain indoor settings

'If you want to participate in our society fully, you've got to get vaccinated'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published August 3, 2021 at 12:03pm
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that New York City will become the first city in the nation to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter all indoor restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms and certain other indoor settings.

"It's time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good and full and healthy life," de Blasio said in his daily press briefing.

"This is crucial, because we know that this will encourage a lot more vaccination," the Democrat said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (Video screenshot)

Touting the "Key to NYC Pass," de Blasio said the "only way to patronize these businesses indoors is if you’re vaccinated."

Enforcement will begin Sept. 13 after a public service announcement campaign.

"If you want to participate in society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated," he said.

The program, which is modeled after vaccine passport programs in Europe, will require customers to show either the state's "Excelsior Pass," the city's new vaccine pass or the Centers for Disease Control's paper vaccine card, the New York Post reported.

Do you agree with Bill de Blasio on this issue?

Last month, de Blasio mandated that the city's workforce be vaccinated or receive a weekly coronavirus test.

France's parliament on Monday passed a law requiring a "health pass" demonstrating proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to enter restaurants and bars and to travel on long-distance trains and planes.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







