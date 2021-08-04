'Stop the Shot': Watch live townhall exposing dangers of COVID vaccines

Information the media is withholding or distorting about the COVID-19 vaccine, masks and other controversial topics will be the subject of an online townhall conference Wednesday that will invite questions from viewers.

Hosted by LifeSiteNews at noon Eastern, it will feature prominent scientists, religious leaders, attorneys and physicians, including Drs. Peter McCullough and Michael Yeadon.

Others include Attorney Thomas Renz, Sister Deidre Byrne, Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet and Dr. Jose Trasancos.

The conference, hosted along with The Truth for Health Foundation, is titled "Stop the Shot … The Rest of the Story."

LifeSiteNews said breaking information will be presented by the lead attorney in the lawsuit against the Biden administration's Health and Human Services Department regarding its Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, known as VAERS, for allegedly underreporting deaths and injuries.

The presentation will include an update on a Centers for Disease Control whistleblower affidavit that indicates more than 45,000 deaths have resulted from COVID-19 vaccines.

Viewers also will hear about previously undisclosed data from both clinical trials and subsequent additional studies on the COVID vaccines related to serious long-term impacts on fertility in both men and women.

And there will be updates on international medical studies regarding vaccine immunity that contrasts what has been reported by media.

Anyone with a question is asked to RSVP by sending an email to [email protected] A link to the conference then will be sent. The organizers ask "that only serious individuals RSVP as space is limited on the post presentation Q&A conference call."

Watch the conference here Wednesday at noon Eastern (9 a.m. Pacific):

